Small-town bistro to open with an 'Iowa Caucus' theme

Despite being 287 days away from the Iowa Caucuses, an eastern Iowa man wants people to get excited about this event already.

The Caucus Bistro has taken an bank building from the 1920's and will feature a theme focusing on the Iowa Caucus. (Aaron Scheinblum, KCRG)

The owner of "Caucus Bistro" in Ladora says it is much less about politics and much more about the history of the state, and the importance the caucuses have on the state.

To Dimitri Makedonsky, a small-town bistro is his new home away from home. Makedonsky previously owned the Ladora Bank Bistro, using the century-old bank building. He says now he will fulfill a life-long dream of creating a monument and a destination honoring the important political event in the state.

"It's designed to come in and celebrate something uniquely Iowa and something I'll be proud of," Makedonsky said.

The century-old building was converted into an eatery, opened in 2008. While the integrity of the old bank is still intact, it serves as a chance to gain information, or provide a window into the history of the Iowa Caucus.

"We don't really have anything that promotes or talks about or engages the Iowa Caucuses," Makedonsky said. "There's not really a museum for it."

The history has already lured one new face- the bistro's new executive chef Scott Sukovich, who will commute from Cedar Rapids daily for his new position.

"I like the historical aspect," Sukovich said. "Being a political science major from my first round in college, the subject matter really interested me as well."

Only days from opening, the duo is already envisioning what could be.

"I think it's going to be- what used to be a popular concept is that 'third place,'" Sukovich said. "Where people can go and enjoy a good meal, nice glass of wine, talk about the issues of the day."

But they are hoping come the time of the caucus, it could serve as a place for candidates to talk about the issues, too.

"This is the heartland of America," Makedonsky said. "This is where you're going to find those rural people- those voters that you're looking to attract to bounce ideas off of. Not only because of the building, but just because of the people."

The restaurant is scheduled to open May 1.