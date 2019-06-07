Small town Mount Vernon has booming retail history

Mount Vernon is a small town with a successful retail history.

If you check out the downtown streets of Our Town, you'll notice something that's pretty impressive: retail shops, restaurants and other businesses occupy every building.

But what you don't see is also impressive.

Most of these businesses are owned by women. One shop owner, though, says that's really not anything new.

"I moved to town ten years ago and many of these uptown businesses that are owned by women were still owned by women ten years ago," said Andrea Gorsh, the owner of Kae Apothecary. "They're all the same owners, so not only that but they've been in business for the last ten years."

Another shop owner says part of the success of these businesses is simply local support.

"I don't know exactly why there's so many female businesses," said Silver Spider owner Anne Silva. "But it is a supportive environment for people encouraging others who live here to shop locally and take advantage because I couldn't survive without local customers."

In addition to local support, Mount Vernon also puts a lot of effort into events that bring in people from out of town.

"All the amazing things that happen here because of the festivals. Chalk the Walk happened a couple of weekends ago. 15 thousand people are right outside my door. That's incredible," said Gorsh.

Mount Vernon's become a real destination community, and that helps all of the businesses owned by women.

"Our Town is so vibrant because of all the festivals and special events that go on. And I think that has to do with having a powerful female presence. "