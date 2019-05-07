Small shower chance today picks up tonight into Wednesday

There's an off-chance of a light shower grazing southern Iowa this afternoon, but the general theme for us will be a gray sky. We'll have highs close to 60.

Showers and some thunderstorms develop tonight, and rain and wind will be around throughout Wednesday. A couple of thunderstorms may happen late in the day, too. Showers will leave early on Thursday. By the time it's done, many of us should be picking up one to two inches of rain, and locally higher amounts are possible. Creeks and streams will come up, and we'll watch for rises on the main rivers over the coming days depending on where the heaviest rain falls. Temperatures will be all over tomorrow, probably staying in the upper 40s in far northern Iowa but getting past 60 in the southern half of Iowa.

We'll be quieter going into the weekend with only a small chance of light rain late Saturday into Saturday night.