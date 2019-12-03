Small fire leads to large emergency response at Wilson Avenue Hy-Vee

A small fire resulted in a temporary interruption of business at a southwest side grocery store, according to fire department officials.

Around 9:08 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Cedar Rapids Fire Department firefighters and other emergency responders were dispatched to the Wilson Avenue Hy-Vee.

Cedar Rapids Police described the situation as a "small fire." The store was temporarily closed while crews dealt with the situation.

No other information was available at this time.