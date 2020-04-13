Small colleges figure out how to retain enrollment during COVID-19 pandemic

With some smaller, private colleges offering refunds due to COVID-19 for the rest of the year, enrollment for Fall 2020 matters more than ever on making budgets.

Loras College is offering virtual information sessions and one on one zoom meetings with Admissions reps for perspective students in Dubuque, Iowa. (Maggie Wedlake, KCRG)

Loras College in Dubuque has about 1,600 students. The admissions office said enrollment is always a concern for a school of that size and that a new approach needs to be considered for getting students to consider the school.

That formula includes online panels and one-on-one Zoom sessions with admissions as well as the online video of campus for prospective students to watch from home.

Kyle Klapatauskas, director of admissions at the school, said they are working to help the college out in the way that they can, through enrollment.

"Enrollment always is a concern and especially when you're working in admission like I am, and my colleagues in Admissions. But one thing we said as a team is this is one way we can help out. We are on the front lines of the financial side as far as being able to give back to the college," Klapatauskas said.

Loras leaders said they don't know all of the effects right now of the coronavirus but are focusing on how to best utilize this virtual connection.