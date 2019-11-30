Thanksgiving landed on the latest possible day this year meaning a week less for holiday shopping and even more important for small business owners to advertise.

Small businesses owners face short shopping season

“We need to stay focused on our customers,” said Suzanne Cody, Manager of Moss in Iowa City. “Use your social media and let them know there about sales and events.”

People spent a record of $7.4 billion in sales on Black Friday meaning getting more advertising out means more people in the doors. According to the Better Business Bureau, most small businesses close in the first year and 4-5 close within the first five years.

“I think it is getting harder and harder for small businesses because of all of the costs that come with it,” said Kim Casko with the Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Having more than 70 local businesses in the downtown area, she understands the importance of keeping businesses like Cody’s afloat and thriving.

“These businesses keep our downtown vibrant and it helps keep people coming downtown,” said Cody.

