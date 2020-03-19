Small businesses feeling the pressure of coronavirus closures

Part of Iowa Governor Kim Reynold’s State of Public Disaster proclamation is to ask for federal funding for small businesses.

The proclamation asked for restaurants, bars and a number of other businesses to close to try and contain the spread of COVID 19, but some small businesses are already feeling the financial pressure.

“I needed to find something to supplement my income,” said Jenny Barnett, owner of Hodgepodge of Helpfulness.

Barnett would go into people’s homes and help organize their life. After the proclamation ordered schools to close until mid-April, she said her clients started to cancel.

The proclamation asked the US Small Business Administration for 30-year low-interest loans of up to $2 million dollars. Those loans have not yet been approved according to the Iowa Small Business Administration.

“It makes me nervous because I’m really not sure if I have enough income coming in to survive off of for very long to support a family on my own,” she said.

Those with the administration said the money is being released to areas that have been hit the hardest such as the state of Washington.

Until that time, Barnett will be turning her office into a play place.

I don’t want to have families to have to choose between going to work and paying their bills,” Barnett said.

Barnett plans to hold a small daycare in her house of about 5 kids. While she doesn’t plan to make a ton of money doing so, she said in the meantime, it will help keep her and her family afloat.

“I just want to be able to pay my bills and be able to provide for my daughter,” she said.