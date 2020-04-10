Small business owner says emergency loan guidelines are causing confusion

Across Cedar Rapids, small businesses sit empty. Employees are all at home as they wait for the coronavirus to pass, but as their revenue has stopped or decreased, some of those small business owners are hoping the Paycheck Protection Program can help keep their employees paid.

The Payroll Protection Program offers billions of dollars in loans to some small businesses, it’s part of a stimulus package Congress approved in response to the coronavirus.

"Even nationwide, we were probably in the top one percent of who could apply, we were very early and then after that, the rules kept changing," Philip Greer, a small business owner said.

Greer was one of the first to apply for a PPP loan at his bank. He took over Sparkling Clean in Cedar Rapids five years ago. He applied for $70,000 dollars to cover the salary of his employees and himself.

"And so they changed the rules as we went, we sent additional documents and reconfigured the application, never losing our place in line, but updating as we went and we did that all the way to yesterday. That’s when they said, ‘alright, we are going to exclude a large portion of what you're applying for’ and that's when things kind of came off the rails," Greer said.

He said the bank now won't process his loan. Greer said it's because he's included his own salary, what's called "owners draw" in the loan, something he said bank attorneys say can't happen. So Greer decided to call the Small Business Association himself for clarification.

"I got in touch with them (SBA) and asked them about owner’s draws, they stopped, put me on hold for a bit, consulted and came back and said, yes, that should be included," Greer said.

Greer isn't alone in the confusion. Paul Heath with the University of Iowa’s America's Small Business Development Center said he has a different understanding of current guidelines.

"Owners draw and K-1 income, which would be income where there is a partnership cannot be counted as payroll for the time being anyway," Heath said.

Now Greer said he's at a crossroads. He can either wait for change or take a reduced loan amount, but he's nervous that might put his business at risk.

“Money is running out for small business owners and for their business while this thing is sitting here in limbo,” Greer said.

Greer’s bank told TV9 in a statement that they been taking direction from SBA representatives and other banking agencies.