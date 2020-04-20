Small bridal shops adjust to business during COVID-19

Small businesses that work in the wedding industry in eastern Iowa are adjusting to the new business model as best they can, following disrupted plans for nuptials due to the ongoing pandemic.

Vintage Chic Bridal Boutique in Dubuque is one of many stores trying to find unique ways to still serve clients while business is disrupted during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo date: Monday, April 20, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Vintage Chic Bridal Boutique in Dubuque is providing virtual appointments and at-home try-ons of dresses for brides to be. With no set date on when shops can open back up, this leaves an option to pick out a dress from home.

Like many different businesses, the boutique is offering curbside pickup, anything to reach clients in any way possible. Shelby Duggan, the shop's owner, said she cares about her brides and stills wants them to have a special experience shopping for their dresses.

"When I was told that I had to close I kind of had to reinvent the wheel and come up with a way to still meet my brides and share their 'say yes' moments and still have that excitement, I mean nothing compares to being in the shop," Duggan said.

The boutique is also running online sales to promote business during coronavirus.