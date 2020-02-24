Small and large cities say snow removal budgets in good shape

Trucks in Riverside were being loaded with salt and sand on Monday morning ahead of a potential snowfall that, as of the latest forecasts, appears to be headed on a track to largely miss eastern Iowa.

A snowplow stands at the ready in Riverside on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

"Just like Iowa weather, you never know what's coming," Jay Stuelke, a plow driver, said.

Riverside has three plow trucks in total to remove snow.

City workers had to put their plows back on their trucks Monday after they had been off for several weeks. In a small community, Stuelke said this type of prep work is more common than many may think as their vehicles have to do other jobs than just clear up the roads.

"We use it for a lot of other things than just plowing," Stuelke said.

Stuelke said pre-treating roads is not apart of their road plan.

Dave Gillham, the assistant superintendent of streets and traffic engineering for Iowa City, said his crews make sure their trucks are ready to hit the roads before a winter weather event is predicted.

Gillham also says that they come up with a plan of attack. As a winter weather event gets closer, the plan is refined, but Gillham said crews focus their efforts at first on the city's busiest roads and then areas around important sites, like schools.

Officials in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Riverside say they are currently within their snow removal budgets and have adequate amounts of salt and sand on hand.