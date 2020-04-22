Small Dubuque business takes on additional employees during COVID-19

A local Dubuque business has taken on more employees who may be without work due to COVID-19.

An Errand Boys employee moves furniture for a customer in Dubuque on April 21, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Errand Boys does at home projects like moving, painting, and flooring around the Dubuque area. With many people out of work, the company has hired four additional part-time workers. All four slots were filled within 24 hours.

Luke Schiltz, the owner of the company, said that it is clear there are people struggling in the community. They wanted to help out by providing job opportunities, even if it is just for a few people.

"It's just kind of something that has been ingrained into me from the get-go," Schiltz said. "If you have the availability and the option to help others step up when possible."

The company is hoping to be able to turn those workers into full-time employees.

Schiltz said the hardest part of doing business during the coronavirus pandemic has been changing the way they interact with customers.