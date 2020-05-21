Slow warming trend

More clouds remain in the forecast as we head toward the end of the week. Slowly our temperatures are climbing as the 70s are forecast to come and stay through next week. With enough sunshine we could see some lower 80s during our holiday weekend. Shower and storm chance develop Friday night. A persistent shower and storm chance stays in the forecast through most of next week. There will be many dry hours as well so watch for timing as each day approaches. Have a good night!