Slightly cooler today

Plan on a nice day overall with ample morning sunshine. This will get the temperature to respond again and highs should go well into the 30s, even despite some afternoon clouds. The wind will be up a bit, but nothing compared to this past weekend.

Tonight will be the coldest night of the week as lows drop to the teens and single digits. Wind chills tomorrow morning will be down around zero in most areas.

Later this week, a system is still expected to bring some drizzle and fog to the area on Thursday with colder conditions likely on Friday. The storm track overall is quite active and while much of the action is down to our south Friday and Saturday, we may get brushed by some of this activity on Friday and Friday night.