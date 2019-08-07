Slight storm chance late Wednesday, but most will stay dry

A weak cold front may produce an isolated shower or storm late today into early tonight, mainly in northeastern Iowa. However, nearly all of us will stay dry. Highs top out in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon with about the same mugginess as the past few days.

Northeastern Iowa has the best chance of an isolated shower or storm, but even there, amounts will probably be low if anything pops up.

Tomorrow looks like a nice day with partial sunshine and highs near 80. The humidity will come down some tomorrow, too, and go down even more Friday. The week ends with comfortable weather for early August - Friday morning will probably start in the upper 50s, with afternoon highs around 80 again.

At this point, the weekend looks dry with 80s continuing, followed by a rain chance on Monday. Pleasant weather should be a common theme next week.