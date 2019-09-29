Slight rain chances overnight before a warm and muggy Monday

Chances for showers and storms exist through the early part of Monday, but then we turn much more summer-like as a surge of warm and humid air moves into the state. This will be the fuel for future showers and storms, starting overnight Monday night through late on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is possible during this time period. After that, we dry out for a few days with much cooler temperatures, before some more rain chances return by the weekend. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s, with a gradual fall into the upper 50s by the end of the work week.