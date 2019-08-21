Slight rain chance south, increasing clouds elsewhere

Our weather today largely remains dry and very quiet. A robust line of storms is pounding Nebraska early this morning and slowly moving to the east. While these storms may get into western Iowa and possibly central Iowa, they are likely to either dissipate by the time they get here or turn to the southeast, thereby missing us to the south. In the event they hold, a small rain chance has been maintained for our south zone.

Highs will generally be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with dew points very slowly falling. The humidity relief tomorrow will be more notable, though, as highs stay in the upper 70s and dew points fall to the 50s.

This dry air is thanks to a big ridge of high pressure that will hold over the Great Lakes through the weekend leading to simply outstanding weather conditions.

Early next week, another cold front is set to bring us a chance of storms.