Slick travel posible toward morning

Tuesday morning we saw some slick spots and stretches on area roadways. This will once be the case overnight tonight. Patchy areas of freezing drizzle and fog are possible. The precipitation changes over to some light snow with minor accumulations possible, especially south of Highway 20. A light wintry mix remains in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday along with a cloudy sky. Milder than normal weather moves our way for the upcoming weekend. Have a great night!