CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Once again some patchy areas of freezing drizzle and fog are possible through Tuesday morning. This could lead to some slick spots and slow going on untreated roads during the morning commute. Clouds hold tough with sunshine a hard commodity to find this week. A light wintry mix is possible Wednesday as a weak disturbance rolls across the state. This pattern repeats itself on Thursday and Friday as well. Have a great night!
Slick spots could develop overnight
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Mon 4:01 PM, Jan 27, 2020