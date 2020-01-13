Slick roads possible with freezing drizzle, light snow

A weak storm system could cause some impacts to travel in the northern part of Iowa on Monday night, according to forecasters.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the purple-shaded areas on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 (KCRG)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas generally north of U.S. Highway 20 in Iowa. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Crawford (WI), Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grant (WI), Grundy, Hardin, Howard, and Winneshiek.

A combination of freezing drizzle, light snow, and fog could create hazardous driving conditions in the above areas. Officials with the Des Moines National Weather Service office had already received reports of vehicles spinning out in parts of north-central Iowa.

"Conditions will be similar to the light snow we saw on Sunday night, but with the added challenges presented by freezing drizzle," Joe Winters, TV9 Chief Meteorologist, said. "Drivers in the northern part of the viewing area should exercise caution if they are headed out and about on Monday night."

The advisory is in effect until early Tuesday morning.