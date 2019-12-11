Slick morning drive likely

Roads are quite slick over parts of the area as our weak area of low pressure moves across eastern Iowa. While the bulk of the snow should exit by 8am, slick road concerns may linger much of the morning. Plan on leaving some extra time for your drive to work and school. Highs today will be chilly again and generally in the upper teens north to lower 20s south.

Frosty pattern on window in winter season

Plan on quiet and dry conditions tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Northern Iowa may get grazed by a little precipitation along a warm front tomorrow and everybody should see a milder day with highs well into the 30s. Depending on cloud coverage, 40s may also occur over the southern half.

Looking ahead, our next cold front arrives Friday night into Saturday morning with a chance of snow and wind.