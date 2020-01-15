Slick conditions keep eastern Iowa emergency officials busy Wednesday morning

A freezing drizzle brought with it slick conditions for much of eastern Iowa Wednesday morning.

Emergency officials in several jurisdictions responded to a number of crashes in addition to slide-offs and semis that couldn't make it over hills.

Travel was not advised on I-80 for much of the morning.

Here's a break down of the number of crashes from around the area:

Linn County Sheriff's Office: 3 crashes

Cedar Rapids Police Department: 15 crashes

Hiawatha Police Department: 0 crashes

Johnson County Sheriff's Office: 29 crashes

Coralville Police Department: 40 crashes

Iowa City Police Department: 61 crashes

Iowa State Patrol: About 12 crashes

Iowa County Sheriff's Office: About 5 crashes