Slick conditions keep eastern Iowa emergency officials busy Wednesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A freezing drizzle brought with it slick conditions for much of eastern Iowa Wednesday morning.
Emergency officials in several jurisdictions responded to a number of crashes in addition to slide-offs and semis that couldn't make it over hills.
Travel was not advised on I-80 for much of the morning.
Here's a break down of the number of crashes from around the area:
Linn County Sheriff's Office: 3 crashes
Cedar Rapids Police Department: 15 crashes
Hiawatha Police Department: 0 crashes
Johnson County Sheriff's Office: 29 crashes
Coralville Police Department: 40 crashes
Iowa City Police Department: 61 crashes
Iowa State Patrol: About 12 crashes
Iowa County Sheriff's Office: About 5 crashes