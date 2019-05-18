'Sleep In Heavenly Peace' builds beds for kids in need

Some people in Marion built beds for kids in need this morning.

It was for the Cedar Rapids-Marion chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Volunteers collected lumber and bedding materials to build more than 20 beds on Saturday.

They will then deliver them to kids in need. Organizers say there is more than 180 kids on the waiting list for a bed. They were happy to see the community support today.

‘It's heartwarming,” said Mark Conzett with Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “Anytime we can get the community to rally around a common need or common cause. I think it's great.” Their next build will be on June 15th

