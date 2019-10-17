Skogman opens new headquarters in Cedar Rapids after year of construction

One of eastern Iowa's largest real estate companies now has a new home of its own.

Skogman Realty cut the ribbon on its new headquarters in downtown Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

The building was under construction for about a year, and employees have been working there for about a month now.

The new location on 1st Avenue East is right next door to its old office, where the company had been since 1953.

"Not to disparage the old space by any means, but new is good. New is better, and we're really excited to have, as a construction and real estate company, to have something on the cutting edge of construction and real estate," Skogman Chief Legal Officer Erick Skogman said.

Before the ribbon-cutting, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart and Doug Neumann of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said this new building is an example of positive development in the city right now.

Skogman has sold its old building to a local developer.