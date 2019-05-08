"Skilled trade signing day" recognizes Cedar Rapids students entering workforce

Today, SkillsUSA recognized Cedar Rapids students who are helping fill the demand for skilled based jobs.

Cedar Rapids School District students pose for a photo after participating in Skilled Labor Signing Day on May 8, 2019 (Lucy Rohden/KCRG)

It was the first ever National Signing Day for students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District who want to go into a skilled trade job.

17 students got to sign their letters of intent to enter the workforce.

"To have so many students be able to find a place after high school and be able to find their trade and be able to celebrate their has been an awesome experience," Student Built House Instructor Dan Lough said.

More than 2500 students from 300 school districts across the country signed their letters of intent today across the country.