Skate with Santa takes place in Cedar Rapids

An annual event at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena gave families a chance to hang out with St. Nicholas himself on Sunday.

Staff at the ice arena said it may have been the biggest turnout ever. People of all ages laced up their skates.

Families spent the afternoon decorating cookies, getting their face painted, and of course showing off their moves on the ice.

Organizers said it was their goal to not only give people a reason to come out to the ice rink but hopefully get them interested in the arena in hopes, they'll come back out this Winter.

Tonya Frost, at the arena, said, "We want them to have a good experience when they're here and then we want them to come back. Either to a public skate, maybe a RoughRider game, maybe a birthday party. It's just about coming back and having fun again."

This was the fifth year Santa came to skate in Cedar Rapids and Santa says he plans to come back next year, too.