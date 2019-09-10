Six-year-old boy from Winterset named Kid Captain for Cy-Hawk game

A boy with a rare birth defect is the honorary Kid Captain for the upcoming football game between the University of Iowa and Iowa State.

Cien Currie, 6, of Winterset (Courtesy: University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)

Cien Currie, 6, of Winterset, will be recognized as this week's University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Kid Captain for when Iowa travels to Ames to play Iowa State on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Currie was diagnosed with agenesis of the corpus callosum (ACC), which is a birth defect that prevents the middle of the brain from forming as usual. ACC is rare in newborns.

Currie was missing developmental milestones shortly after birth, eventually culminating in repeated seizures and breathing problems. After diagnosis, he is undergoing treatment that includes a diet developed by doctors to help reduce seizure incidence. Currie has not had a seizure for two years.

The hospital describes him as a boy with a big smile who loves school, swimming, and watching fireworks.

The Kid Captain program is in its eleventh year.