Six tons of garbage, several vehicles removed from placarded Rompot residence

Six point seven tons - that can be compared to the size of two pickup trucks or about the weight of an elephant.

That, along with 55 tires, and four junk vehicles were all removed from a home in Cedar Rapid’s Rompot neighborhood.

It happened during a court order to remove the debris from the property, at 2396 Rompot Street Southeast. One woman illegally staying there was also arrested by police.

According to a notice sent to the property's owners, Robert Zerba and Sandra Thomas, the City placarded the home on July 17th - because it did not have any running water or electricity, and was not fit for occupancy.

In another court order dated July 30th, Zerba admitted to being in contempt of court for knowingly and intentionally failing to comply with an order from last November, requiring him to bring his property in compliance with City ordinances.

He would have to pay Civil Penalty of $500, if he didn't bring it up to code by last month.

In that case, his contempt would have been purged and no penalty owed.

In an attempt to speak with the property owners, TV9 stopped by the address listed as their current residence in Solon, but no one was home.

TV9 did speak with multiple residents in the neighborhood.

Many told us they watched material build up at the property over the years and say it had become a big issue in the area. Others told us the home was inherited by the owner after his dad passed and he was just trying to make a living.

The City says the costs for these efforts will be assessed to the property owner. Since this is still an ongoing, active court case, they declined an interview.

The woman arrested was, 40-year-old Amanda Hall of Springville. She is charged with several drug related charges, including methamphetamine possession, and occupying a placarded property.