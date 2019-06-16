Six teens injured in early Sunday morning shooting

Six people were shot overnight Sunday on the east side of Des Moines after the conclusion of a house party, police said.

In a news release, Des Moines police said they, along with fire rescue personnel, responded to the 1200 block of Sampson Street just before 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said all the victims were standing in the street at the end of a house party when someone in a vehicle fired shots into the crowd.

Six victims, three males and three females between the ages of 16 and 20, were taken to the hospital, police said. The victims' conditions are stable, according to the release.

Police said detectives continue to investigate.