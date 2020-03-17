Six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday; three in Johnson County, one in Black Hawk

Several new cases of illness related to the spread of novel coronavirus have been reported by state health department officials on Tuesday.

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AP GraphicsBank)

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that six more tests that were positive for COVID-19 have been reported to the agency as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The total number of cases in the state is now at 29.

Three of the new cases were in Johnson County, with one each in Black Hawk, Adair, and Dallas counties.

The total number of cases in Johnson County is now at 18, the most in the state. Today's cases were the first in Black Hawk and Adair Counties, with Dallas County now up to three cases total.

No details about the origin of the positives were provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Citizens with questions about COVID-19 should dial 211. Another update will be provided by the state on Wednesday.