Six Johnson County COVID-19 patients have recovered, officials say

The hardest hit county by the spread of the novel coronavirus has seen some of its patients turn the corner toward recovery, according to public health officials.

(Image: MGN)

A total of six of the previously-identified positive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County are considered recovered and no longer considered infectious, according to the Johnson County Public Health.

Those patients are now no longer under self-isolation guidelines, but should still follow the general recommendations for social distancing that the rest of the public have been asked to adhere to.

A total of 22 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Johnson County, including those six. Most of those cases were contracted on an Egyptian river cruise, according to officials, though some were from community spread.