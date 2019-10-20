Six Democratic presidential candidates make their case in Cedar Rapids on Sunday

Several Democratic candidates for president were in eastern Iowa on Sunday, hoping to catch the attention of caucus-goers.

Senator Kamala Harris speaks during the Linn County Democratic Hall of Fame banquet in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 20, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

Six of them spoke at the Linn County Democratic Hall of Fame banquet in downtown Cedar Rapids on Sunday night.

Most of those candidates said the real change will come not just from Democrats winning the White House, but winning on every level of government in 2020. From there, candidates made their own cases for the country's highest office.

California Senator Kamala Harris, the highest-polling candidate at Sunday's banquet and the only candidate polling above 2% on average in both Iowa and the nation, kicked off the speeches and repeatedly said, "Justice is on the ballot in 2020."

“We are a nation that was born out of a fight. We like a good fight. We know how to have a good fight. We are up for this fight," Harris said.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii called for Americans to get back to the country's roots and what binds them together.

“When we think about who we are as Americans, and when we think about what patriotism actually means, what could be more patriotic than actually caring for and fighting for the wellbeing of our fellow Americans?" Gabbard said.

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet said Democrats need to address the issues and discontent that led people who voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 to vote for Donald Trump in 2016.

“We’re not going to trick those people into voting for us with free stuff, with unfunded programs, or more empty promises," Bennet said.

Tom Steyer told the crowd he’s running for president because the US has a broken government that works well for corporations and not for Americans.

“I’m really running for this, to try to take this government back and return to government of, by and for the people," Steyer said.

Former Maryland Representative John Delaney said his more moderate policies can help attract independent voters to defeat Donald Trump.

“I think our next president has to not only be someone who heals the country, has to not only be someone who can find that common ground that you need to get enduring change done in this country, but I think it has to be someone who tells the American people the truth," Delaney said.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar wrapped up the presidential candidate speeches by promising she would be a president for all of America, not just half of it.

"Let’s make this again a country of shared dreams and a country that is as good as it’s promised," Klobuchar said.

Surrogate speakers also represented four other candidates who weren't present Sunday: Joe Biden, Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren.

The audience also heard from the five Democrats who are vying to unseat Republican Senator Joni Ernst and claim one of Iowa’s senate seats.

Retired Navy Admiral Michael Franken of Sioux City described his three-fold platform of combatting climate change, providing comprehensive medical care for all Americans and combatting Wall Street greed.

"I am here to ensure that all the rungs of the ladder of success are available to all of our citizens, especially our younger generations, like I so enjoyed," Franken said.

Kimberly Graham, a Des Moines attorney for abused and neglected children, said her two-part plan is to repeal and replace Ernst and then "become the best senator for Iowa that money can't buy."

“Today here in Cedar Rapids, I am asking for you to believe in our ability to change things together," Graham said.

Theresa Greenfield, the president of a real estate and development company in Des Moines, talked about her family's experience and struggles as farmers and how they related to the challenges facing today's farmers.

“I haven’t forgotten the lessons of my life, and I won’t forget them when I serve you in Washington, D.C.,” Greenfield said.

Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro said what elected officials are doing on issues ranging from gun control to healthcare isn't fair for Iowans and that they deserve better.

"You need a senator that’s going to stand for you, someone who’s going to be a voice for you," said Mauro, who also ran as a Democrat for Iowa's 3rd congressional district seat in 2018. That seat was eventually won by Democrat Cindy Axne.

Finally, Cal Woods, a contractor from Des Moines and former news reporter, said Iowans have "a number of big challenges," but none so big that they cannot overcome them.

“This election in 2020 will be a defining moment in America when we remind the rest of the world and maybe ourselves what kind of country we are, what kind of people we are,” Woods said.

Those five candidates will face off in the Democratic primary in June 2020.