Sisters use phone-free day to raise money for animal shelter

Three sisters put down their phones on Friday and opened up a lemonade stand. The 10, 11, and 12-year-old trio had the day off their devices. So the young entrepreneurs saw a business opportunity in the heat for some lemonade sales.

It turned out to be really popular with their neighbors and drivers in the area.

The girls made $60 from their lemonade stand and told TV-9 it's all going to the Cedar Valley Humane Society to help the animals.

“I had a lot of fun, definitely, doing this because it was fun to see how many people would stop,” said Ava Streets. “I missed my phone just a little bit because it was kind of weird not being on it.”

Their biggest sale of the day was to a team of garbage collectors. The sisters say they worked well together running their curbside business.

