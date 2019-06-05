Sioux City food pantry being evicted after building sale

A Sioux City food pantry that serves more than 5,000 people a month is being evicted because the building has been sold, officials said.

The Midtown Family Community Center houses the food pantry and a 4-H program, and it provides a free Saturday meal for neighborhood residents.

"This is a huge loss for the community," said Janet Reynolds, president of the Jones Street Neighborhood Coalition.

Boys and Girls Home Inc. owns the building and had allowed the community center to use it rent-free. But the building was sold last month. Boys and Girls Home is moving its programs to a centralized campus at the site of the former Indian Hills shopping center.

With the sale, many low-income families may lose their primary access to food.

"The area that this center is at, as of right now, is in a food desert," Reynolds said.

"We have worked with them and they do a good job over there," Art Silva, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Home, said of the community center. His agency provides counseling, education and other services for children and families.

The community center's grant funding only covers the cost of the food served at the Saturday meal. Reynolds said officials are looking for another neighborhood space to reopen.

"As of right now, I'm not giving up," Reynolds said. "I'm putting my trust and my hope in the community. ... Somebody will understand that what we do here at the center is important."