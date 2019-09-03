Single-vehicle crash severely injures driver in Cedar Rapids

A woman sustained significant injuries following a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours on Tuesday, authorities said.

Amadea Marline Temple, 19, of Cedar Rapids, received life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

At around 2:09 a.m., law enforcement officials received a report of a crash involving a 2010 Suzuki Kizashi near J Street and 66th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids. Upon arrival, the vehicle was located in a nearby field engulfed in flames.

A person in the area had already removed Temple from the wreckage before first responders got there and police officers administered emergency care.

Cedar Rapids Police said Temple was a suspect in a hit-and-run of several vehicles in a parking lot located in the 200 block of Kirkwood Court SW before being involved in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.