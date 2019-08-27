Single-vehicle crash kills driver of pickup in rural Johnson County

A single-vehicle accident in rural Johnson County resulted in the death of its driver, authorities said on Tuesday.

At around 6:30 a.m. on August 27, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a Chevrolet Silverado that had crashed over the side of a bridge over Rapid Creek in the 4800 block of Dingleberry Road NE. This is located just east of Wilson's Orchard in northeast Johnson County.

The driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash. Their name has not been released.

Dingleberry Road remains closed to allow for the bridge to be inspected and repaired.