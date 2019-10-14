Single-vehicle crash in Iowa city kills one

One person was killed in a car accident on the northeast side of Iowa City, according to law enforcement.

At around 2:41 p.m. on Monday, October 14, Iowa City Police and other emergency responders received a report of a single-vehicle crash near the corner of North First Avenue and Scott Boulevard.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle was found dead at the scene upon arrival. The driver's name has not yet been released. Nobody else was in the vehicle at the time.

Law enforcement is still investigating the crash. North First Avenue, between Hickory Trail and Scott Boulevard, will be closed at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, to aid in the investigation.

The Iowa City Fire Department and Johnson County Ambulance Service assisted police at the scene.