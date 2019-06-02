Single-vehicle crash in Franklin County injures driver

A driver on southbound Interstate 35 in Franklin County was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday, officials said.

At around 2:53 p.m., Donald Poore, 70, of Webster City, was traveling south on the highway near mile marker 170, which is near the exit for County Road C25. Poore veered into the median where he came into contact with the cable barrier located between the two traffic directions. The vehicle came to a stop after striking a pier for a bridge.

Poore was taken to Mercy Hospital in Mason City for his injuries. His condition was not released by authorities, but he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff's Office were the reponding agencies with this accident.