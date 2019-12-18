Single-vehicle crash in Benton County on Tuesday kills driver

A crash involving one vehicle resulted in the death of the driver on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:51 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash north of Dysart on County Road V37.

Deputies believe that a 2008 Toyota Corolla, heading northbound on V37, lost control and hit an embankment off of the roadway.

The vehicle's driver, Patricia Valdovinos, 20, of Waterloo, was killed in the crash. She was the only person in the car at the time.

The Dysart Fire Department, Dysart Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and the Tama County Sheriff's Office assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.