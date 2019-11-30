Single-vehicle accident kills one, injures three in Polk County

One person was killed and three others injured in an accident in the Des Moines area on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement.

At around 1:30 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of an accident in the interchange between Interstate 235 and Interstate 80, also known as the East Mixmaster.

Officers said that a 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling on the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 235 to Interstate 80 when it lost control for some reason. The driver attempted to correct the spin-out, but ended up in the south ditch and rolled the vehicle. It came to rest on its roof.

Officials have not released any information about any of the vehicle's occupants.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.