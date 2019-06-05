Single-vehicle accident in Robins injures one

A single-vehicle accident in Robins resulted in injuries to the driver, officials said on Wednesday.

At around 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, Linn County Sheriff's deputies and other emergency responders received a call of an accident in the 200 block of Main Street. They found a vehicle stopped on the sidewalk west of Troy Road with evidence that it had repeatedly exited and entered the roadway for several blocks.

The vehicle struck multiple objects along the road before becoming inoperable on the sidewalk.

Randy L. Weekly, 62, of Walker, was the driver of the vehicle. He was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Investigators have not determined a cause for the accident, and the investigation is ongoing.