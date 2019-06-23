Single-engine plane crash in Elkader causes no injuries

A small airplane crash in Elkader resulted in no injuries to the pilot, officials announced on Sunday.

At around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, emergency responders received a report of an airplane crash at the Elkader Airport, located at 21193 Grape Road. Officials discovered a 1966 single-engine Cessna aircraft had crashed while attempting to land.

Mark William Koehn, 62, of Elkader, was the only occupant of the plane and was not injured by the crash. He was able to exit the plane on his own.

Clayton County Sheriff's officials conducted an investigation at the time of the incident and turned over their findings to the investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration.