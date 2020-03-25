Sigourney teachers parade through neighborhoods to interact with students

A sign of normalcy returned to Sigourney Elementary on Wednesday morning: the sound of a school bus and dozens of cars waiting in the pickup/dropoff location.



“I miss my students and I think the students miss us,” Julie Tremmel, a fifth-grade teacher at the school, said.



Led by the school bus, dozens of elementary school teachers paraded through the streets of Sigourney and Delta in their vehicles.



“They are used to coming to school every day with us, they are used to us greeting them every morning when they come, I think it's important for them to have some sense of normalcy of seeing their teachers," Deanna Hutchings, the school's principal, said. "That smile, that wave letting them know that we love them and we care about them even though they are not here with us each day.”



It gave students at home a chance to see the people they were used to seeing every day. As they lined the streets, teachers waved and honked as they drove by, putting a smile on everyone’s face.

People associated with Sigourney Elementary parade in the streets to reach out to their students on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Mike O'Brien/KCRG)

“I was glad to see it, I was glad they were able to put something together and come see the kids,” Tracy Hewitt, a parent of a student at Sigourney Elementary, said.