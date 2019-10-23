Signs that Trump voters in Howard County not moved by impeachment

Half of Americans now say President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office, which is a new high in CNN polling. But is the impeachment inquiry moving the needle for Trump supporters in northeast Iowa?

A city street in Cresco (CNN)

For Aaron Schatz, a fourth-generation farmer in Cresco, his world features a wife and two kids, 1500 acres of crops, a herd of dairy and beef cows, two dogs, plus a goat named Gus. He’s one of many in Howard County that voted twice for Obama, then shifted to President Trump in 2016.

“I don’t see anyone in the Democratic field that I’m too comfortable with yet,” Schatz said. “I guess we got to wait and see who comes out.”

He said that he’s open to voting for a Democratic candidate, but not by a lot. Trade policy and health care are his biggest concerns, but the impeachment battle in Washington, D.C., isn’t on his list.

“To me, it seems kind of minor, I guess, as of yet, you know,” Schatz said. “I’m sure they all do it. I think you can dig up dirt on everyone, you know.”

Barb Gardner, another area resident and business owner, also voted Obama then Trump. She said she probably won’t vote for him again in 2020, but the impeachment issue isn’t a factor in her decision.

“I kind of still like him, but yet I don’t like what he says, the way he presents himself,” Schatz said.

Howard County is unique in that it swung from Obama to Trump in 2016 by the widest margin in the United States: 41 points. For this reason, Laura Hubka, chairwoman of the Howard County Democratic Party, thinks that impeachment complicates her job of convincing independents to vote Democratic.

“If they actually bring something that’s criminal, that’s worthy of impeachment, then I can see people – those independents – going ‘okay, there really is something,’” Hubka said.

Her counterpart in the Republican Party, county chair Neil Shaffer, isn’t worried by the impeachment proceedings, instead leaning on trade policy to move votes to his candidate in 2020.

“[Impeachment is] background noise and we’ve almost come to expect it,” Shaffer said.

In the latest CNN poll of potential Democratic voters nationwide, Joe Biden is the number one choice. However, four Democratic candidates, Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg, lead the president in a potential 2020 general election matchup in that same poll.