Significant rainfall hard to find over the next week

This spring continues to trend drier and drier. Rainfall of any substance will be hard to find across our local area over the next week. There are two main reasons for this.

The first reason is high pressure building in over the northern states. This tends to suppress the storm track farther south as drier air filters in.

The other reason is the dry air left behind from those high pressure systems when they leave. When low pressure systems do move through, they are largely moisture-starved and unable to produce good rainfall.