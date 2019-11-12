Sidewalk snow clearing deadlines across eastern Iowa

With snow still on the ground from earlier this week and more expected later in the week, cities around eastern Iowa are reminding property owners of their snow clearing ordinances.

Snow covers a homeowner's sidewalk in Marion on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

In Marion, property owners and homeowners have 12 hours after the snow stops falling to shovel it from the sidewalk around their houses.

If they don’t, the city can fine them 85 cents per square foot of sidewalk that isn’t cleared, plus a $25 administrative fee.

However, Seth Staashelm, Marion’s deputy director of Parks & Recreation, said the city only enforces this ordinance if someone complains about another person not complying with it, and then the city gives the homeowner another 24 to 48 hours to shovel the snow.

Staashelm said they do this to make sure sidewalks are safe for pedestrians.

“Homeowners have the responsibility to maintain the right of way in front of their own property, and so for sidewalks, it's still within the homeowner's right to keep that maintained,” Staashelm said.

Other cities’ snow clearing deadlines vary across eastern Iowa.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo and Dubuque, homeowners have 48 hours to shovel snow and ice from their sidewalks once the snow stops falling. In Coralville and Hiawatha, they have 24 hours to do so.

In all those places, the city can fine people who don’t follow the ordinance in effect.