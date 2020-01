Erin Andrews and Chris Myers may not get a lot of on-air time during Fox's broadcast of Super Bowl 54, but they will have lots to contribute during Sunday's game.

Besides reporting from the sidelines, Andrews and Myers will be the eyes and ears for the production truck as well as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth.

Andrews will be on San Francisco's sideline while Myers will be with Kansas City. Andrews will be working her third Super Bowl while this is Myers' fifth.