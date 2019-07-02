Side dish ideas for the 4th of July

Fourth of July celebrations have it all - family & friends, summer sun and delicious food! While it is not likely that all the dishes you come across at your patriotic party will be nutritious, you can make healthier choices delicious by bringing one of the following seasonal salads to your 4th of July table.

Cherry-Almond Farro Salad

Fresh cherry season is upon us – this salad is a unique way to enjoy cherries in a savory side dish. Whole-grain farro is a type of Italian wheat berry that has a firm texture and nutty flavor that complements salads well.

Makes: 6 servings (3/4 cup each)

All You Need:

1 cup farro, rinsed

2 cups water

½ tsp. salt, divided

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp. Hy-Vee Select extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp. Hy-Vee fresh ground pepper

2 cups sweet cherries, pitted and halved

½ cup Hy-Vee select feta cheese

¼ cup Hy-Vee slivered almonds, toasted

3 tbsp. finely diced red onion

2 tbsp. chopped fresh mint

All You Do:

1. Combine farro, water and ¼ tsp salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer, cover and cook until the farro is tender, 20-30 minutes. Drain any remaining liquid and fluff with a fork. Spread the farro out on a large rimmed baking sheet to cool for 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, whisk vinegar, oil, pepper and the remaining ¼ tsp salt in a large bowl. Add cherries, feta, almonds, onion, mint and the farro. Gently stir to combine.

Nutrition Facts per serving: 277 calories; 13 g fat (3 g sat, 7 g mono); 11 mg cholesterol; 339 mg sodium; 36 g carbohydrate; 4 g fiber; 0 g added sugars; 7 g protein

Source: EatingWell.com

Not Potato Salad

Although potatoes are nutrient-packed, this lower-calorie version features cauliflower in place of potatoes and it's just as delicious!

All you need:

1 head cauliflower, cut into large florets

3 hard-boiled eggs, cut into 8 pieces each

1/4 medium-sized red onion, diced finely

3 stalks celery, diced finely

2 small Hy-Vee sweet pickles, diced

1 tsp dried dill

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup light mayonnaise

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

All you do:

1. Set up a steamer basket, making sure it fits snugly in a pot, and fill the pot with water without touching the bottom of the basket. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add the cauliflower, cover with a lid, and steam until just tender, about 7 minutes.

2. Drain and rinse the steamed cauliflower under cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain the cauliflower well and pat dry with paper towels.

3. Crumble the cauliflower into a large bowl and add all of the ingredients except for the mayonnaise and vinegar.

4. Combine mayonnaise and vinegar in a small bowl and then add to the cauliflower mixture. Serve immediately or chill in the refrigerator for a couple of hours before serving.

Source: TheDailyMeal.com

Salad-on-a-Stick

A fun way to make salad appealing to kids. Perfect for summertime & a great way to add a healthy side to your 4th of July offerings.

All you need:

Skewers

Cheese cubes

Grape tomatoes

Cucumber slices

Olives

Lettuce/spinach leaf

Your favorite salad dressing, hummus, vegetable dip or guacamole

All you do:

Thread skewers with cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumber slice, olive, small piece of lettuce. Serve with your favorite salad dressing, hummus or guacamole for dipping.

Source: Your Hy-Vee Registered Dietitians