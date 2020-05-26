Shunned by his party, Iowa's Steve King fights for his seat

Iowa congressman Steve King is on the outs with a significant bloc of his long-reliable conservative base, but not for almost two decades of incendiary utterances about abortion, immigrants and Islam.

Instead, the nine-term congressman known for his nativist politics is fighting to prove he can still deliver for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

Since Republican leaders stripped him of his committee assignments, King has been dogged by questions over whether he’s lost his effectiveness.

King faces a potentially career-ending GOP primary on June 2. But should he eke out victory next week, there are Iowa Republicans who believe it could spell trouble for holding the GOP-heavy district in November.