CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- After a beautiful Saturday, Sunday brings the rain chance back into the forecast. A frontal system moves southward and becomes stationary. This will be the trigger for more showers and storms throughout the week. The best chance for showers and storms is late today. Temperatures will be warmest ahead of the front with 60s and 70s. Behind the front scattered shower are with us into Thursday as highs fall below normal once again. Have a great day!
Showes and storms bring back a rainy pattern
