Showery and cool today

It's going to feel more like late March or early April as thick clouds and scattered showers remain locked in place throughout the day. Plan on highs around 50, which is about 20 degrees below normal. Rainfall amounts of a quarter to half-inch are still on track by the time this system wraps up this evening.

Sunshine will return to the area tomorrow through Thursday, leading to highs into the lower 60s both days.

By the end of the week, the main focus is on a very strong cold front for this time of year. There is a risk for a freeze Friday night into Saturday morning. This risk continues to be high! Farmers, gardeners and greenhouses with outdoor stock should pay close attention as lows in the upper 20s may occur, which would be close to or tie records.

Mother's Day weekend continues the cooler pattern with highs Sunday only in the low-mid 50s.

